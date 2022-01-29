Anti-Slip Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-Slip Sheets are flexible sheets of paper-like material which take on the shape of the bags or boxes that are stacked above and below the sheets. Anti-Slip Sheets increase the coefficient of friction between layers and provide better interlocking characteristics between stacked items to prevent the items from shifting and sliding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Slip Sheet in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
- Global top five Anti-Slip Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Slip Sheet market was valued at 364.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 529.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recycled Paper Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Slip Sheet include CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia and Delta Paper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Slip Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Recycled Paper Material
- Corrugated Cardboard Material
- Plastic Film Material
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Building and Construction
- Computing and Electronics
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
- Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CGP
- Smurfit Kappa
- Endupack
- AJP
- GOLONG
- ASPI
- Palcut
- Servicolor Iberia
- Delta Paper
- Papeterie Gerex
- Tallpack
- Sierra Coating Technologies LLC
- Rotri, SL
- Grantham Manufacturing
- Angleboard UK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Slip Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Slip Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Slip Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Slip Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
