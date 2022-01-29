Anti-Slip Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Slip Sheets are flexible sheets of paper-like material which take on the shape of the bags or boxes that are stacked above and below the sheets. Anti-Slip Sheets increase the coefficient of friction between layers and provide better interlocking characteristics between stacked items to prevent the items from shifting and sliding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Slip Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)

Global top five Anti-Slip Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121732/global-antislip-sheet-market-2022-2028-372

The global Anti-Slip Sheet market was valued at 364.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 529.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recycled Paper Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Slip Sheet include CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia and Delta Paper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Slip Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recycled Paper Material

Corrugated Cardboard Material

Plastic Film Material

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Building and Construction

Computing and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Key companies Anti-Slip Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CGP

Smurfit Kappa

Endupack

AJP

GOLONG

ASPI

Palcut

Servicolor Iberia

Delta Paper

Papeterie Gerex

Tallpack

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Rotri, SL

Grantham Manufacturing

Angleboard UK

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121732/global-antislip-sheet-market-2022-2028-372

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Slip Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Slip Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Slip Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Slip Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Slip Sheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/