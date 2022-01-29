Choline Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Choline chloride is a quaternary ammonium salt and an organic compound. It is white crystalline solid and colorless in its liquid form.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Choline Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Choline Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Choline Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Choline Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Choline Chloride market was valued at 628.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 732.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Choline Chloride include Balchem, Eastman, BASF, Algry Química, Jubilant Life Sciences, MGC Advanced Chemical, Yokkaichi Chemical, Impextraco and VIV Interchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Choline Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Choline Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Choline Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50% Purity

60% Purity

70% Purity

75% Purity

98% Purity

Others

Global Choline Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Choline Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feeds

Fracturing Fluids

Food and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Choline Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Choline Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Choline Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Choline Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Choline Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Choline Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Balchem

Eastman

BASF

Algry Química

Jubilant Life Sciences

MGC Advanced Chemical

Yokkaichi Chemical

Impextraco

VIV Interchem

Balaji Amines

GHW

NB Group

Jujia Biotech

Kangtai Chemical

Dazheng Feed Science & Technology

Liaoning Bicochem

Aocter Group

Jinan Asia Pharmaceutical

