Acrylic Solid Surface Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.

Products with non-permeability, anti-fouling, inhibit the breeding of bacteria and other characteristics, widely used in cabinets, washing tables, windowsills, interior and exterior walls, furniture, lighting and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Solid Surface in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Acrylic Solid Surface companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Solid Surface market was valued at 1593.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2224.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Casting Molding Solid Surface Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Solid Surface include DuPont, Lion Chemtech, LG Hausys, Lottechem, Hyundai L&C, DURASEIN, Wilsonart, Monerte Surfaces Materials and Gelandi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Solid Surface manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Hotels

Private Households

Others

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Solid Surface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Solid Surface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Solid Surface sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Acrylic Solid Surface sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Lion Chemtech

LG Hausys

Lottechem

Hyundai L&C

DURASEIN

Wilsonart

Monerte Surfaces Materials

Gelandi

KingKonree International

Durlax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Solid Surface Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Solid Surface Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Solid Surface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Solid Surface Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Solid Surface Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Solid Surface Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Solid Surface Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

