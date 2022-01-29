Specialty Graphite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Specialty Graphite
Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Graphite in global, including the following market information:
- Global Specialty Graphite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Specialty Graphite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Specialty Graphite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Graphite market was valued at 1298.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1931.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isotropic Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Graphite include Toyo Tanso, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, IBIDEN, Entegris, Nippon Carbon, SEC Carbon and GrafTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Graphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Isotropic Graphite
- Extruded Graphite
- Molded Graphite
- Others
Global Specialty Graphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Photovoltaic Industry
- Semiconductor Industry
- Electrical Discharge Machining
- Foundry & Metallurgy Field
- Others
Global Specialty Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Specialty Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Specialty Graphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Specialty Graphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Specialty Graphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Specialty Graphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toyo Tanso
- SGL Group
- Tokai Carbon
- Mersen
- IBIDEN
- Entegris
- Nippon Carbon
- SEC Carbon
- GrafTech
- Morgan
- Schunk
- Fangda Carbon
- Datong XinCheng
- Sinosteel
- Henan Tianli
- KaiYuan Special Graphite
- Zhongnan Diamond
- Qingdao Tennry Carbon
- Dahua Glory Special Graphite
- Shida Carbon
- Baofeng Five-star Graphite
- Harbin Electric Carbon Factory
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Graphite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Graphite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Graphite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Graphite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Graphite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Graphite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Graphite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Graphite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Graphite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Graphite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Graphite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Graphite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Graphite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Graphite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Graphite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/