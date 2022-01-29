Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lubricating oil additives (LOAs) are used to enhance the performance of lubricants and functional fluids. Each additive is selected for its ability to perform one or more specific functions in combination with other additives. Selected additives are formulated into packages for use with a specific lubricant base stock and for a specified end-use application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lubricant and Fuel Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lubricant and Fuel Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lubricant and Fuel Additives market was valued at 19140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lubricant and Fuel Additives include Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton, Lanxess AG, Innospec, BASF, Tianhe and GE(Baker Hughes), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lubricant and Fuel Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Component

Additive Package

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industry

Other

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lubricant and Fuel Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lubricant and Fuel Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lubricant and Fuel Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lubricant and Fuel Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Lanxess AG

Innospec

BASF

Tianhe

GE(Baker Hughes)

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Adeka

Clariant

Vanderbilt

Dorf Ketal

IPAC

Miracema Nuodex

Additiv Chemie Luers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lubricant and Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lubricant and Fuel Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lubricant and Fuel Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lubricant and Fuel Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lubricant and Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lubricant and Fuel Additives Companies

