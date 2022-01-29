Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Honeycomb sandwich is widely used in lightweight construction especially in aerospace industries because of their high specific strengths and stiffness. The typical sandwich panel consists of a lightweight core covered by two thin face sheets (skin).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Honeycomb Sandwich Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Honeycomb Sandwich Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Honeycomb Sandwich Material market was valued at 1749.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2064.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Honeycomb Sandwich Material include Hexcel, Liming Honeycomb, Gill Corporation, Alucoil, Beecore Honeycomb, ThermHex, Plascore, Schweiter Technologies and Pacfic Panels, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Honeycomb Sandwich Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Core

Aramid Core

Thermoplastic Core

Other

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction

Others

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Honeycomb Sandwich Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Honeycomb Sandwich Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Honeycomb Sandwich Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Honeycomb Sandwich Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexcel

Liming Honeycomb

Gill Corporation

Alucoil

Beecore Honeycomb

ThermHex

Plascore

Schweiter Technologies

Pacfic Panels

TRB

Guangzhou Aloya Renoxbell Aluminum Co., Ltd

Encocam

NLM Group

Coretex Group

EverGreen Group

HONYLITE

Qixingnuo Metal

FORM s.r.o

General Veneer

Sansheng Building Material

Yinshanyan

Changzhou Del Curtain Wall

Nanhai Hongwei

Advanced Custom Manufacturing

Hubei Hangyu

Shinko-North

Ecoearth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Honeycomb Sandwich Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Honeycomb Sandwich Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Honeycomb Sandwich Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Honeycomb Sandwich Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Sandwich Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honeycomb Sandwich Material Companies

