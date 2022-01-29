Aramid Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Aramid Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aramid Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Fiber market was valued at 4850.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5430.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Para-aramid Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber include DuPont, Teijin, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Kolon, Hyosung, Huvis, TAYHO, Bluestar and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Global Aramid Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aramid Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

