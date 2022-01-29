Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaners market. Industrial and Institutional (I&I) cleaning generally refers to the removal of visible dirt, soil and grease from a surface, it is available in various forms such as liquid concentrates that need to be diluted, ready-to-use liquids, powders and blocks. As their role is to facilitate safety, they are ubiquitous and used in all industrial and institutional organizations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners market was valued at 36340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Cleaners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners include Ecolab, BASF, Dow, Solvay, 3M, Clariant, Henkel, Huntsman Corporation and Kao Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Cleaners

Textile Cleaners

Institutional Cleaners

Other

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Healthcare

Other

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ecolab

BASF

Dow

Solvay

3M

Clariant

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

Kao Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Diversey

Lonza Group

Croda International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Institutional (I and I) Cleaners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

