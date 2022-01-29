Aluminum Fluoride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Fluoride in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120338/global-aluminum-fluoride-market-2022-2028-897

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Fluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Fluoride market was valued at 1704.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1858.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry AlF3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Fluoride include Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid, Hongyuan Chemical, Rio Tinto Alcan, Gulf Fluor, Shandong Zhaohe, Mexichem and PhosAgro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Fluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Fluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Fluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Fluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120338/global-aluminum-fluoride-market-2022-2028-897

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Fluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Fluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Fluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Fluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Fluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/