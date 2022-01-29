APET Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
APET (Amorphous PET) Sheet are thermoplastic sheet which are produced by the extrusion processing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) copolymer, a thermoplastic polyester. APET Sheet have sparkling clarity and gloss and very good mechanical properties and thermoforming characteristics, which make them the ideal material for packaging applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of APET Sheet in global, including the following market information:
- Global APET Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global APET Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five APET Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global APET Sheet market was valued at 5686 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9008.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.2mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of APET Sheet include OCTAL, Klöckner Pentaplast, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Toray, Retal, K.P.TECH, Folienwerk Wolfen, epsotech Group and Plastirol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the APET Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global APET Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global APET Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 0.2mm
- 0.2-1mm
- 1-2mm
- Above 2mm
Global APET Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global APET Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Packaging
- Medical Packaging
- Consumer Goods Packaging
- Other
Global APET Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global APET Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies APET Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies APET Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies APET Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies APET Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OCTAL
- Klöckner Pentaplast
- Shinkong Synthetic Fibers
- Toray
- Retal
- K.P.TECH
- Folienwerk Wolfen
- epsotech Group
- Plastirol
- Polyone
- TAE Kwang
- Far Eastern New Century
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Zhongtian Sheet
- Jinfeng New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 APET Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global APET Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global APET Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global APET Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global APET Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global APET Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top APET Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global APET Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global APET Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global APET Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global APET Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 APET Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers APET Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 APET Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 APET Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 APET Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global APET Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 0.2mm
4.1.3 0.2-1mm
4.1.4 1-2mm
4.1.5 Above 2mm
