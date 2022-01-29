ATH Flame Retardant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame retardants (FR) are chemical compounds added to or otherwise incorporated into plastic compounds to provide varying degrees of flammability protection. For example, many plastics are highly flammable and therefore their fire resistance is increased by adding flame retardants in order to reduce the risk of fire.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ATH Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five ATH Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)

The global ATH Flame Retardant market was valued at 641 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 812.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ground/Milled ATH Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ATH Flame Retardant include J.M. Huber Corporation, Albemarle, Nabaltec, Chalco Aluminium Corp of China, Alcoa World Alumina Minerals, TOR Minerals Europe, Alteo, Showa Denko and Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ATH Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ground/Milled ATH

Precipitated ATH

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Transportation

Furnishings

Others

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ATH Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ATH Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ATH Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies ATH Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J.M. Huber Corporation

Albemarle

Nabaltec

Chalco Aluminium Corp of China

Alcoa World Alumina Minerals

TOR Minerals Europe

Alteo

Showa Denko

Sumitomo Chemicals

Almatis

MAL Magyar Aluminium

KC Corp

Sibelco

Alumina Chemicals & Castables

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ATH Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ATH Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ATH Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ATH Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ATH Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ATH Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ATH Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ATH Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ATH Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ATH Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ATH Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ATH Flame Retardant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATH Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ATH Flame Retardant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATH Flame Retardant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

