Ferroalloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ferroalloys, alloys of iron with one or more other elements added to steel melts, are used to impart distinctive qualities to steel or to serve important functions during steel refning, such as control of inclusions, deoxidation, and desulfurization. Ferroalloys are used in lesser amounts to produce cast iron and nonferrous alloys. Ferroalloys can be divided into bulk ferroalloys and noble ferroalloys (also called special or specialty ferroalloys).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferroalloys in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ferroalloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ferroalloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Ferroalloys companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ferroalloys market was valued at 68830 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Manganese Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferroalloys include Glencore, Eurasian Resources Group, Tsingshan Holding Group, Samancor Chrome, Erdos Group, Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, Shandong Xinhai Technology and Henan Xibao Metallurgy Metarials Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ferroalloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferroalloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferroalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicon Manganese
- Ferrochrome
- Ferro Nickel
- Others
Global Ferroalloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferroalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Deoxidizer
- Desulfurizer
- Alloying Element Additive
Global Ferroalloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferroalloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ferroalloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ferroalloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ferroalloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ferroalloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Glencore
- Eurasian Resources Group
- Tsingshan Holding Group
- Samancor Chrome
- Erdos Group
- Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry
- Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant
- Shandong Xinhai Technology
- Henan Xibao Metallurgy Metarials Group
- Sheng Yan Group
- Outokumpu
- Shengyang Group
- OM Holdings
- Sakura Ferroalloys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferroalloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferroalloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferroalloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferroalloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferroalloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferroalloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferroalloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferroalloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferroalloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferroalloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferroalloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferroalloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferroalloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferroalloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferroalloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferroalloys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ferroalloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silicon Manganese
4.1.3 Ferrochrome
