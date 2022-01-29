Natural Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural colorant is a color additive that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Natural colorant was extract from natural vegetables, fruits or flowers, tis health and safety for person. Natural food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking. Due to its safety and general availability, food coloring is also used in a variety of non-food applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home craft projects and medical devices.

Only Beta-cryptoxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Capsanthin, Capsorubin, Abscisic Acid and Apocarotenal are covered in this study.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Natural Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Pigment market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2819.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beta-cryptoxanthin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Pigment include CHRHANSEN, Sensient, Synthite, Plant Lipids, AVT, San-Ei-Gen, Akay Flavous and Aromatics, D.D. Williamson and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beta-cryptoxanthin

Zeaxanthin (10%)

Capsanthin

Capsorubin

Abscisic Acid

Apocarotenal (1%)

Global Natural Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Other Industry

Global Natural Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Natural Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Natural Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHRHANSEN

Sensient

Synthite

Plant Lipids

AVT

San-Ei-Gen

Akay Flavous and Aromatics

D.D. Williamson

BASF

DSM

Extractors

Naturex

Kalsec

Chenguang Biotech

BOHAO Biotech

Qingdao CITECH

ZHONGDA BIOLOGICAL

Luhaibao Biotech

Tianxu Natural Pigment

Maker

Zhongjin Natural Pigment

Tianyi Biotech

Tianyin Shengwu

Dongzhixing Biotech

Huaming Pigment

Greenfood Biotech

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

Redstar Chemistry

Yunnan Tonghai

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

