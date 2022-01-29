Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UD tapes are composite materials based on unidirectional carbon fibers. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requests. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. Tape mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the adequate number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in global, including the following market information:

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market was valued at 233.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 702.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic UD Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) include Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate), Celanese, Victrex, Mitsui Chemicals and TOPOLO New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Thermoset UD Tapes

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SABIC

Teijin

Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

Celanese

Victrex

Mitsui Chemicals

TOPOLO New Materials

TeXtreme (Oxeon)

PRF Composite Materials

TCR Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Players in Global Market

