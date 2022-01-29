Elastomeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Elastomeric Foam is characterized by fine closed cell structure thus achieving high moisture resistance and low thermal conductivity. It has high flexibility and elasticity. The main advantage is that the products of this material are self-extinguished, do not support combustion and does not emit dripping particles. No rot, no decay, do not create possibilities for the development of microorganisms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Elastomeric Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Elastomeric Foam market was valued at 1821.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2831.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NBR Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Elastomeric Foam include Armacell, Zotefoams, L’isolante K-Flex, Kaimann, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology, Durkee, Aeroflex and NMC SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Elastomeric Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NBR Foam

EDPM Foam

Others

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Others (Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods)

Global Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Elastomeric Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elastomeric Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Elastomeric Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Elastomeric Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

Zotefoams

L’isolante K-Flex

Kaimann

Huamei Energy-Saving Technology

Durkee

Aeroflex

NMC SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elastomeric Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elastomeric Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Elastomeric Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elastomeric Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Elastomeric Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Elastomeric Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastomeric Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastomeric Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastomeric Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Elastomeric Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

