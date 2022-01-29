Elastomeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Elastomeric Foam is characterized by fine closed cell structure thus achieving high moisture resistance and low thermal conductivity. It has high flexibility and elasticity. The main advantage is that the products of this material are self-extinguished, do not support combustion and does not emit dripping particles. No rot, no decay, do not create possibilities for the development of microorganisms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Foam in global, including the following market information:
- Global Elastomeric Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Elastomeric Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Elastomeric Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elastomeric Foam market was valued at 1821.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2831.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NBR Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elastomeric Foam include Armacell, Zotefoams, L’isolante K-Flex, Kaimann, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology, Durkee, Aeroflex and NMC SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Elastomeric Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- NBR Foam
- EDPM Foam
- Others
Global Elastomeric Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Construction
- Others (Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods)
Global Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Armacell
- Zotefoams
- L’isolante K-Flex
- Kaimann
- Huamei Energy-Saving Technology
- Durkee
- Aeroflex
- NMC SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elastomeric Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elastomeric Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elastomeric Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elastomeric Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Elastomeric Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Elastomeric Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastomeric Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastomeric Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastomeric Foam Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Elastomeric Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/