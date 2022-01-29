Electrocoating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrocoating is an organic coating method that uses electrical current to deposit paint onto a part or assembled product. Because of its ability to coat even the most complex parts and assembled products with specific performance requirements, electrocoating is used throughout industry as a means to coat products in various categories such as: agricultural equipment, appliances, automobiles, automotive parts, marine components, transformers, metal office furniture, lawn & garden equipment and furniture, fasteners, trim appliances, fixtures and much more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrocoating in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electrocoating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrocoating market was valued at 3880.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5627.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cathodic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrocoating include BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, PPG, Valspar, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, KCC, Modine and Shimizu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrocoating companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrocoating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cathodic

Anodic

Global Electrocoating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Heavy Duty Equipment

Decorative & Hardware

Appliances

Other

Global Electrocoating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrocoating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrocoating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

PPG

Valspar

Shanghai Kinlita Chemical

KCC

Modine

Shimizu

Tatung Fine Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrocoating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrocoating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrocoating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrocoating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrocoating Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrocoating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrocoating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrocoating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrocoating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electrocoating Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrocoating Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrocoating Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrocoating Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Electrocoating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

