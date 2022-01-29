Electrocoating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrocoating is an organic coating method that uses electrical current to deposit paint onto a part or assembled product. Because of its ability to coat even the most complex parts and assembled products with specific performance requirements, electrocoating is used throughout industry as a means to coat products in various categories such as: agricultural equipment, appliances, automobiles, automotive parts, marine components, transformers, metal office furniture, lawn & garden equipment and furniture, fasteners, trim appliances, fixtures and much more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrocoating in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrocoating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrocoating market was valued at 3880.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5627.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cathodic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrocoating include BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, PPG, Valspar, Shanghai Kinlita Chemical, KCC, Modine and Shimizu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrocoating companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrocoating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cathodic
- Anodic
Global Electrocoating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Heavy Duty Equipment
- Decorative & Hardware
- Appliances
- Other
Global Electrocoating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electrocoating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrocoating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrocoating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Nippon Paint
- PPG
- Valspar
- Shanghai Kinlita Chemical
- KCC
- Modine
- Shimizu
- Tatung Fine Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrocoating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrocoating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrocoating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrocoating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrocoating Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrocoating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrocoating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrocoating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrocoating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electrocoating Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrocoating Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrocoating Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrocoating Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Electrocoating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
