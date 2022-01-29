Ethanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethanoic acid is also called acetic acid, which is a kind of organic monobasic acids and short-chain saturated fatty acids. Its chemical formula is CH3COOH. The spicy sour of vinegar stems from ethanoic acid. Ethanoic acid is a kind of simple carboxylic acid, which is a kind of important chemical reagent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ethanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121746/global-ethanoic-acid-market-2022-2028-637

The global Ethanoic Acid market was valued at 4891.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6081 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methanol carbonylation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethanoic Acid include Celanese Corporation, Eastman, BP-Amoco, Japan Kyodo Sakusan, Jiangsu SOPO Chemical, Wujing Shanghai Chemical, Shandong Yankuang Chemical, Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical and Hebei Zhongxin Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methanol carbonylation

Acetaldehyde oxidation process

Others

Global Ethanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vinyl acetate monomer

Purified terephthalic acid

Acetate esters

Acetic anhydride

Medicial and other industrial solvent

Global Ethanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celanese Corporation

Eastman

BP-Amoco

Japan Kyodo Sakusan

Jiangsu SOPO Chemical

Wujing Shanghai Chemical

Shandong Yankuang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Hebei Zhongxin Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121746/global-ethanoic-acid-market-2022-2028-637

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethanoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethanoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethanoic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethanoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethanoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanoic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethanoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Methanol carbonylation

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/