Ethanoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ethanoic acid is also called acetic acid, which is a kind of organic monobasic acids and short-chain saturated fatty acids. Its chemical formula is CH3COOH. The spicy sour of vinegar stems from ethanoic acid. Ethanoic acid is a kind of simple carboxylic acid, which is a kind of important chemical reagent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ethanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ethanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Ethanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethanoic Acid market was valued at 4891.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6081 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Methanol carbonylation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethanoic Acid include Celanese Corporation, Eastman, BP-Amoco, Japan Kyodo Sakusan, Jiangsu SOPO Chemical, Wujing Shanghai Chemical, Shandong Yankuang Chemical, Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical and Hebei Zhongxin Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Methanol carbonylation
- Acetaldehyde oxidation process
- Others
Global Ethanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vinyl acetate monomer
- Purified terephthalic acid
- Acetate esters
- Acetic anhydride
Medicial and other industrial solvent
Global Ethanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ethanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Celanese Corporation
- Eastman
- BP-Amoco
- Japan Kyodo Sakusan
- Jiangsu SOPO Chemical
- Wujing Shanghai Chemical
- Shandong Yankuang Chemical
- Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
- Hebei Zhongxin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethanoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethanoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethanoic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethanoic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethanoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethanoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethanoic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethanoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Methanol carbonylation
