Expandable Microspheres Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expandable microspheres are microscopic spheres comprising a thermoplastic shell encapsulating a low boiling point liquid hydrocarbon. When heated to a temperature high enough to soften the thermoplastic shell, the increasing pressure of the hydrocarbon will cause the microsphere to expand. The volume can increase by 60 to 80 times.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expandable Microspheres in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Expandable Microspheres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Expandable Microspheres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Expandable Microspheres companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Expandable Microspheres market was valued at 582.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1070.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lightweight Filler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expandable Microspheres include AkzoNobel, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku, Kureha, Sekisui Chemical, Chase Corporation, The Kish Company and Bublon GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Expandable Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Lightweight Filler
  • Blowing Agents

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Buildings and Infrastructure
  • Transportation
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AkzoNobel
  • Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku
  • Kureha
  • Sekisui Chemical
  • Chase Corporation
  • The Kish Company
  • Bublon GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expandable Microspheres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expandable Microspheres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expandable Microspheres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Expandable Microspheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expandable Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expandable Microspheres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Expandable Microspheres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Expandable Microspheres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expandable Microspheres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Expandable Microspheres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expandable Microspheres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Microspheres Companies
4 Sights by Product

Tags
