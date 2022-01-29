Fatty Amine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fatty amine is nitrogen derivatives of fatty acids, olefins, or alcohols prepared from natural sources, fats and oils, or petrochemical raw materials. Commercially available fatty amine consists of either a mixture of carbon chains or a specific chain length from C-8–C-22. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds which strongly adhere to surfaces by either physical or chemical bonding. Important commercial products are prepared using fatty amines as reactive intermediates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Amine in global, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Amine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fatty Amine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fatty Amine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fatty Amine market was valued at 1772.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2232.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primary Fatty Amine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fatty Amine include Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Kao Chem, Global Amines, P&G Chem, Lonza, Evonik, Akema and Ecogreen Oleochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fatty Amine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fatty Amine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fatty Amine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primary Fatty Amine

Secondary Fatty Amine

Tertiary Fatty Amine

Global Fatty Amine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fatty Amine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Daily Chemical

Water Treatment

Others

Global Fatty Amine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fatty Amine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fatty Amine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fatty Amine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fatty Amine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fatty Amine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel

Solvay

Kao Chem

Global Amines

P&G Chem

Lonza

Evonik

Akema

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Indo Amines

NOF Group

Huntsman

Temix International

Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical

Daxiang Chem

Fusite

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Dachang Chem

Tenghui Oil Chem

Dafeng Bio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fatty Amine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fatty Amine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fatty Amine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fatty Amine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fatty Amine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fatty Amine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fatty Amine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fatty Amine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fatty Amine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fatty Amine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fatty Amine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Amine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Amine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Amine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Amine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fatty Amine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Primary Fatty Amine

4.1.3 Secondary Fatty Amine

