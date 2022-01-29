FCC Catalyst and Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of FCC Catalyst and Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five FCC Catalyst and Additives companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121749/global-fcc-catalyst-additives-market-2022-2028-553

The global FCC Catalyst and Additives market was valued at 3040.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3541.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FCC Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FCC Catalyst and Additives include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey, JGC C&C, Sinopec, CNPC and HCpect, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the FCC Catalyst and Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121749/global-fcc-catalyst-additives-market-2022-2028-553

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FCC Catalyst and Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FCC Catalyst and Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FCC Catalyst and Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/