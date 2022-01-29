FCC Catalyst and Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of FCC Catalyst and Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five FCC Catalyst and Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global FCC Catalyst and Additives market was valued at 3040.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3541.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
FCC Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of FCC Catalyst and Additives include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey, JGC C&C, Sinopec, CNPC and HCpect, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the FCC Catalyst and Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- FCC Catalyst
- FCC Additives
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vacuum Gas Oil
- Residue
- Other
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies FCC Catalyst and Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Grace Catalysts Technologies
- BASF
- Albemarle
- Johnson Matthey
- JGC C&C
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- HCpect
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FCC Catalyst and Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers FCC Catalyst and Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FCC Catalyst and Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FCC Catalyst and Additives Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/