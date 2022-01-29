Fiber Glass Mesh Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fiberglass mesh is a neatly woven, crisscross pattern of fiberglass thread that is used to create new products such as tape and filters. When it is used as a filter, it is not uncommon for the manufacturer to spray a PVC coating to make it stronger and last longer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Glass Mesh in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Fiber Glass Mesh companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Glass Mesh market was valued at 543.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 697.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C-Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Glass Mesh include Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, Luobian, Grand Fiberglass, MINGDA, DuoBao, Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass, Tianyu and Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Glass Mesh manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C-Glass

E-Glass

Others

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

External Wall Insulation

Building Waterproofing

Others

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Glass Mesh revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Glass Mesh revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Glass Mesh sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Fiber Glass Mesh sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Luobian

Grand Fiberglass

MINGDA

DuoBao

Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass

Tianyu

Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber

XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre

Chuangjia Group

Adfors

Valmiera Glass

