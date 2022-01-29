Flat Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flat glass is also called net white piece of glass or glass, is melting, cooling and solidification of non-crystalline inorganic matter, has pervious to light, transparent, heat preservation, sound insulation, wear-resistant, resistant to climate change and other performance. Manufacture of flat glass raw material is rich, the price is low, so has been extremely widespread application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flat Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Flat Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flat Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flat Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flat Glass market was valued at 26350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Flat Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flat Glass include Saint-Gobain, NSG, AGC, Guardian, Vitro, Cardinal, Xinyi, Kibing and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flat Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flat Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flat Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Flat Glass

Float Glass

Rolled Glass

Global Flat Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flat Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Flat Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flat Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flat Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flat Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flat Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flat Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

NSG

AGC

Guardian

Vitro

Cardinal

Xinyi

Kibing

Taiwan Glass

Sisecam

China Southern

Central Glass

SYP

China Class Holding

