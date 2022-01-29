Formic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid. It is used in many areas, from leather processing to feed preservation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Formic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Formic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Formic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Formic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121752/global-formic-acid-market-2022-2028-989

The global Formic Acid market was valued at 251.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 337.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Formic Acid include BASF, Eastman, Perstorp, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, LUXI, Feicheng Acid, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical and Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Formic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Formic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Formic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 85%

Content 90%

Content 98%

Others

Global Formic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Formic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Formic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Formic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Formic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Formic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Formic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Formic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman

Perstorp

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

LUXI

Feicheng Acid

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121752/global-formic-acid-market-2022-2028-989

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Formic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Formic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Formic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Formic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Formic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Formic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Formic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Formic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Formic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Formic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Formic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Formic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Formic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Content 85%

4.1.3 Content 90%

4.1.4 Content 98%

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/