Fungicide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually procuced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fungicide in global, including the following market information:

Global Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fungicide market was valued at 12900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Azoxystrobin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fungicide include Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical and Dow AgroSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole

Global Fungicide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops

Other

Global Fungicide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fungicide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fungicide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fungicide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fungicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fungicide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fungicide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fungicide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fungicide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fungicide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fungicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fungicide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fungicide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fungicide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fungicide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fungicide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fungicide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Azoxystrobin

4.1.3 Pyraclostrobin

4.1.4 Mancozeb

4.1.5 Trifloxystrobin

