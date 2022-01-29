Fungicide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually procuced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fungicide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fungicide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fungicide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Fungicide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fungicide market was valued at 12900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Azoxystrobin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fungicide include Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical and Dow AgroSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fungicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fungicide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Azoxystrobin
- Pyraclostrobin
- Mancozeb
- Trifloxystrobin
- Prothioconazole
- Copper fungicides
- Epoxiconazole
- Tebuconazole
- Metalaxyl
- Cyproconazole
Global Fungicide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Grain Crops
- Economic Crops
- Fruit and Vegetable Crops
- Other
Global Fungicide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fungicide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fungicide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fungicide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fungicide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fungicide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Syngenta
- UPL
- FMC
- BASF
- Bayer
- Nufarm
- Pioneer (Dupont)
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Dow AgroSciences
- Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)
- Indofil
- Adama Agricultural Solutions
- Arysta LifeScience
- Forward International
- IQV Agro
- SipcamAdvan
- Gowan
- Isagro
- Summit Agro USA
- Everris (ICL)
- Certis USA
- Acme Organics Private
- Rotam
- Sinochem
- Limin Chemical
- Shuangji Chemical
- Jiangxi Heyi
- Lier Chemical
- Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry
- Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fungicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fungicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fungicide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fungicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fungicide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fungicide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fungicide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fungicide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fungicide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fungicide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fungicide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fungicide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fungicide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fungicide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fungicide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Azoxystrobin
4.1.3 Pyraclostrobin
4.1.4 Mancozeb
4.1.5 Trifloxystrobin
