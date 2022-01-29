Glycine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycine in global, including the following market information:

Global Glycine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glycine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Glycine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glycine market was valued at 598.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 764 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glycine-Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glycine include Ajinomoto, Yuki Gosei Kogyo, Showa Denko KK, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Chattem Chemicals, Paras Intermediates, Evonik, Avid Organics and Kumar Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glycine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glycine-Food Grade

Glycine-Tech Grade

Glycine-Pharma Grade

Global Glycine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticide Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Other

Global Glycine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glycine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glycine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glycine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Glycine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Showa Denko KK

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Evonik

Avid Organics

Kumar Industries

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Henan HDF Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glycine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glycine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glycine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glycine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glycine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glycine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glycine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glycine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glycine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glycine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glycine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glycine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glycine-Food Grade

4.1.3 Glycine-Tech Grade

4.1.4 Glycine-Pharma Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Glycine Revenue & Forecasts

