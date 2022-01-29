Graphite Electrodes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Graphite electrode are used mainly in electric arc furnace steel production. They are presently the only products available that have both high levels of electrical conductivity and the capability of sustaining the extreme heat generated in this demanding environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Electrodes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Graphite Electrodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Graphite Electrodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Graphite Electrodes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphite Electrodes market was valued at 6118.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7705.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Power Graphite Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Electrodes include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Electrodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Electrodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Regular Power Graphite Electrodes
- High Power Graphite Electrodes
- Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes
Global Graphite Electrodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electric Arc Furnace Steel
- Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)
Global Graphite Electrodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Graphite Electrodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Graphite Electrodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Graphite Electrodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Graphite Electrodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Showa Denko K.K
- Fangda Carbon New Material
- GrafTech International
- Graphite India Limited (GIL)
- HEG Limited
- Tokai Carbon
- SEC Carbon, Ltd
- Energoprom Group
- Jilin Carbon
- Kaifeng Carbon
- Nantong Yangzi Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Electrodes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphite Electrodes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Electrodes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphite Electrodes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphite Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Electrodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Electrodes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Electrodes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Electrodes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
