Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexible elastomeric foam insulation for mechanical systems including: plumbing, refrigeration, HVAC and solar applications. Elastomeric foam insulation was developed in the 1950s. The introduction of this and other polymer-based materials marked an important industry transition from the use of natural materials, such as cork, to the use of synthetic materials and chemicals. The popularity of elastomeric insulation grew quickly, primarily because it eliminated the need for any type of vapor barrier to prevent the transference of moisture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Elastomeric Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Flexible Elastomeric Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market was valued at 1807.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2204 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NBR Based Elastomeric Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Elastomeric Foam include Armacell, K-FLEX, Aeroflex USA, NMC, Zotefoams, Kaimann, Durkee, Huamei and Union Foam and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flexible Elastomeric Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NBR Based Elastomeric Foam

EPDM Based Elastomeric Foam

Chloroprene Based Elastomeric Foam

Others

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Plumbing

Refrigeration

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Elastomeric Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Elastomeric Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Elastomeric Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Flexible Elastomeric Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

K-FLEX

Aeroflex USA

NMC

Zotefoams

Kaimann

Durkee

Huamei

Union Foam

Thermaflex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Elastomeric Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Elastomeric Foam Companies

