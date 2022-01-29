Nickel Carbonate Basic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nickel Carbonate Basic Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Carbonate Basic in global, including the following market information:
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Nickel Carbonate Basic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Carbonate Basic market was valued at 294.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 368.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel Content: 38% or Less Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Carbonate Basic include Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Eramet, jinchuan group, Seido Chemical, Mechema, Xingzhong New Material, FAIRSKY INDUSTRIAL and Liaoning Jinyi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Carbonate Basic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market, by Nickel Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Segment Percentages, by Nickel Content, 2021 (%)
- Nickel Content: 38% or Less
- Nickel Content: 38%-42%
- Nickel Content: 42%-46%
- Nickel Content: 46% or Above
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Catalyst
- Electroplating
- Ceramic Colorant
- Others
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nickel Carbonate Basic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nickel Carbonate Basic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nickel Carbonate Basic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Nickel Carbonate Basic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Norilsk Nickel
- Umicore
- Eramet
- jinchuan group
- Seido Chemical
- Mechema
- Xingzhong New Material
- FAIRSKY INDUSTRIAL
- Liaoning Jinyi Chemical
- YUSHANTECH
- Friend Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Nickel Content
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Carbonate Basic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Carbonate Basic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Carbonate Basic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Carbonate Basic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Carbonate Basic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Carbonate Basic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Carbonate Basic Companies
4 Sights by Product
