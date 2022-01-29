Women’s Health Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on pharmaceutical products for female-related diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Women’s Health in Global, including the following market information:

Global Women’s Health Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Women’s Health market was valued at 32800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hormone Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Women’s Health include Amgen, Bayer, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co, Ferring, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AbbVie and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Women’s Health companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Women’s Health Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Women’s Health Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hormone Therapy

Nonhormonal Therapy

Global Women’s Health Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Women’s Health Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Climacteric

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Contraceptive Pill

Infertility

Others

Global Women’s Health Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Women’s Health Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Women’s Health revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Women’s Health revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Bayer

Merck KGaA

Merck & Co

Ferring

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

AbbVie

Abbott

Theramex

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical

Zizhu Pharmaceutical

Qianjin Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Women’s Health Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Women’s Health Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Women’s Health Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Women’s Health Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Women’s Health Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Women’s Health Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Women’s Health Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Women’s Health Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Women’s Health Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Women’s Health Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women’s Health Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Women’s Health Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women’s Health Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Women’s Health Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

