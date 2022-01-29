Camping Coolers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A portable cooler is a camping accessory, which is a sub-segment of the outdoor equipment and sporting goods industry. This report aims to inform the reader about the Camping cooler industry, with a specific focus on coolers in the global market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Camping Coolers in global, including the following market information:

Global Camping Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Camping Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Camping Coolers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Camping Coolers market was valued at 987.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1423.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Coolers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Camping Coolers include Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican and Polar Bear Coolers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Camping Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Camping Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Camping Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Coolers

Plastic Coolers

Fabric Coolers

Global Camping Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Camping Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Backyard and Car Camping

RV Camping

Backpacking

Global Camping Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Camping Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Camping Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Camping Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Camping Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Camping Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Igloo

Coleman (Esky)

Rubbermaid

Grizzly

Engel

Bison Coolers

ORCA

Pelican

Polar Bear Coolers

YETI

K2 coolers

AO coolers

Stanley

OAGear

Koolatron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Camping Coolers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Camping Coolers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Camping Coolers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Camping Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Camping Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Camping Coolers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Camping Coolers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Camping Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Camping Coolers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Camping Coolers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Camping Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Camping Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Camping Coolers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camping Coolers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Camping Coolers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camping Coolers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Camping Coolers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

