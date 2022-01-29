Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers market was valued at 93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 140.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable LIBS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers include SciAps, Avantes, Rigaku, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, LTB Lasertechnik Berlin GmbH, Ocean Insight, B&W Tek, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Horiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable LIBS

Desktop LIBS

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Geological and Chemical Analysis

Metal Processing and Recycling

Pharmaceutical

Scientific Research

Others

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SciAps

Avantes

Rigaku

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

LTB Lasertechnik Berlin GmbH

Ocean Insight

B&W Tek

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Horiba

Bruker Corporation

Velainstruments

Hefei GOLDSTAR Electromechanical Technology Development

SECOPTA analytics GmbH

Applied Spectra

