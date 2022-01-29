Satellite Modem Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Modem in global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite Modem Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Satellite Modem Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Satellite Modem companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite Modem market was valued at 393.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 611.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lower than 100Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite Modem include Comtech EF Data, ViaSat, ST Engineering, Gilat Satellite Networks, Novelsat, Hughes Network SystemsEchoStar, Datum Systems, Teledyne Paradise Datacom and Comba Telecom Systems Holdings and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Satellite Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite Modem Market, by Data Rate, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Satellite Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Data Rate, 2021 (%)

Lower than 100Mbps

100-400Mpbs

Higher than 400Mbps

Global Satellite Modem Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Satellite Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Network

Inner-enterprise

Government and Military

Others

Global Satellite Modem Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Satellite Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite Modem revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Satellite Modem revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Satellite Modem sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Satellite Modem sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Comtech EF Data

ViaSat

ST Engineering

Gilat Satellite Networks

Novelsat

Hughes Network SystemsEchoStar

Datum Systems

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

CCT Technologies

