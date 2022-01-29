Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000?C. Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market was valued at 273.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 398.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

FM 97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia include Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group and GRECIAN MAGNESITE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

FM 97

FM 96

FM 90

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Products

Medium Temperature Products

Low Temperature Products

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Imerys Fused Minerals

Industrias Penoles

Tateho

Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S.

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Haicheng Magnesite

Magnezit Group

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Players in Global Market

