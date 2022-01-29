PBSA Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PBSA Market
Poly butylene succinate-co-butylene adipate (PBSA) is a biodegradable, semi-crystalline polyester produced by co-condensation of succinic and adipate acid with 1-4-butanediol. All three building blocks can be produced either from renewable feedstock such as glucose and sucrose via fermentation or from petroleum-based feesstock. PBSA is a very attractive biopolymer because its mechanical properties and service temperatures are comparable with those of widely used polyolefins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PBSA in global, including the following market information:
Global PBSA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PBSA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five PBSA companies in 2021 (%)
The global PBSA market was valued at 40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 79 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biodegradable PBSA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBSA include Kingfa and Sinopec etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBSA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBSA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PBSA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Biodegradable PBSA
- Compostable PBSA
Global PBSA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PBSA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Agriculture
- Others
Global PBSA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PBSA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PBSA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PBSA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PBSA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies PBSA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kingfa
- Sinopec
