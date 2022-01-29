3D-Printed Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. While 3D-Printed Composites is a very important 3D printing material, mainly used in aerospace and automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D-Printed Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 3D-Printed Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D-Printed Composites market was valued at 97.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 306 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D-Printed Composites include 3D Systems Corporation, EOS, Arevo Labs, Markforged, 3Dynamic Systems, Stratasys, Cosine Additive, Fortify and Techmer PM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D-Printed Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D-Printed Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D-Printed Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D-Printed Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 3D-Printed Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Systems Corporation

EOS

Arevo Labs

Markforged

3Dynamic Systems

Stratasys

Cosine Additive

Fortify

Techmer PM

3DXTECH

Mankati

Esun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D-Printed Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D-Printed Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D-Printed Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D-Printed Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D-Printed Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D-Printed Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D-Printed Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D-Printed Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D-Printed Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D-Printed Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D-Printed Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-Printed Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D-Printed Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D-Printed Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

