Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in global, including the following market information:
- Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market was valued at 162.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 238 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amine Anti-Stripping Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents include ArrMaz, Ingevity, Evonik, Cargill, DuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Pre Tech and Macismo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Amine Anti-Stripping Agent
- Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Warm Mix Asphalt
- Hot Mix Asphalt
- Cold Mix Asphalt
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArrMaz
- Ingevity
- Evonik
- Cargill
- DuPont
- Arkema
- Akzo Nobel
- Pre Tech
- Macismo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global and Regional Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027