News Application Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
News Application Market
A news application is a big interactive database that tells a news story. News applications are windows into the data behind a story. They might be searchable databases, sleek visualizations or something else altogether.
This report contains market size and forecasts of News Application in Global, including the following market information:
Global News Application Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global News Application market was valued at 11790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of News Application include Apple, Google, Flipboard, Microsoft, Baidu, Tencent, The New York Times, SmartNews and BBC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the News Application companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global News Application Market, by Platform, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global News Application Market Segment Percentages, by Platform, 2021 (%)
- Android
- iOS
- Web App
- Others
Global News Application Market, by Profit Model, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global News Application Market Segment Percentages, by Profit Model, 2021 (%)
- Subscription Service
- Advertisement
Global News Application Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global News Application Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies News Application revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies News Application revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Baidu
- Tencent
- The New York Times
- SmartNews
- BBC
- CNN
- NBC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 News Application Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Platform
1.2.2 Market by Profit Model
1.3 Global News Application Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global News Application Overall Market Size
2.1 Global News Application Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global News Application Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top News Application Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global News Application Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global News Application Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 News Application Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies News Application Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Application Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 News Application Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Application Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
