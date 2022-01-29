Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Rolled Steel Coil in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)

Global top five Cold Rolled Steel Coil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market was valued at 131.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 159.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness?3mm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolled Steel Coil include China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation and Benxi Steel Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Rolled Steel Coil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness?3mm)

Cold Rolled Coils (Thicknessbelow 3mm)

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Others

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Rolled Steel Coil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Rolled Steel Coil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Rolled Steel Coil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Cold Rolled Steel Coil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Rolled Steel Coil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolled Steel Coil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Rolled Steel Coil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolled Steel Coil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Rolled Steel Coil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolled Steel Coil Companies

4 Sights by Product

