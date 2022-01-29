Thermal Spray Wires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal Spray Wires are mainly used in the electric arc spray process and the flame wire spray process. Thermal spray wire in a wide range of alloys for high-temperature corrosion protection, bonding layers, build-up coating and sealing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Spray Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermal Spray Wires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Spray Wires market was valued at 1114.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1743.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Spray Wires include Oerlikon Metco, Kanthal, Metallisation, Polymet Corporation, Tankii, Parat Tech, Flame Spray Technologies BV, Praxair Surface Technologies and Plasma Powders & Systems, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Spray Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires

Alloy Thermal Spray Wires

Composite Thermal Spray Wires

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical

Aerospace Car and Ship

Others (bridge construction, etc.)

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Spray Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Spray Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Spray Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermal Spray Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oerlikon Metco

Kanthal

Metallisation

Polymet Corporation

Tankii

Parat Tech

Flame Spray Technologies BV

Praxair Surface Technologies

Plasma Powders & Systems, Inc.

United Coatings Technology

Allotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Spray Wires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Spray Wires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Spray Wires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Spray Wires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Spray Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Spray Wires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Spray Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Spray Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Spray Wires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Spray Wires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Spray Wires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Spray Wires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

