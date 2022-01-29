Hydro Fluoric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydro Fluoric Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Hydro Fluoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydro Fluoric Acid market was valued at 4635.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6809.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UP Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydro Fluoric Acid include Mexichem, Derivados Del Fluor, Honeywell, Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Juhua Group, Fubao Group, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and 3F, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydro Fluoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- UP Grade
- UP-S Grade
- UP-SS Grade
- EL Grade
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Integrated Circuit
- Solar Energy
- Glass Product
- Monitor Panel
- Others
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mexichem
- Derivados Del Fluor
- Honeywell
- Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)
- Morita
- Juhua Group
- Fubao Group
- Do-Fluoride Chemicals
- 3F
- Fujian Global Ming Industry
- Shaowu Yongfei
- Shaowu Huaxin
- Yingpeng Group
- Sanmei
- Dongyue Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydro Fluoric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydro Fluoric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Fluoric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
