Hydro Fluoric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydro Fluoric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hydro Fluoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydro Fluoric Acid market was valued at 4635.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6809.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UP Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydro Fluoric Acid include Mexichem, Derivados Del Fluor, Honeywell, Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Juhua Group, Fubao Group, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and 3F, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydro Fluoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Others

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydro Fluoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mexichem

Derivados Del Fluor

Honeywell

Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Juhua Group

Fubao Group

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

3F

Fujian Global Ming Industry

Shaowu Yongfei

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Sanmei

Dongyue Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydro Fluoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydro Fluoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydro Fluoric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Fluoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydro Fluoric Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

