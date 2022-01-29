SERS Substrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) substrates enhances the Ramn acattering light from molecules, making high-sensitive Ramn spectroscopic analysis possible. Typical SERS substrates are roughened silver/copper/gold surfaces. The SERS technique requires adsorption of the analyte molecules onto the SERS substrate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SERS Substrate in global, including the following market information:

Global SERS Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SERS Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five SERS Substrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global SERS Substrate market was valued at 11 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gold Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SERS Substrate include HORIBA, Ocean Insight, Hamamatsu Photonics, Mesophotonics, Silmeco, Ato ID, Metrohm Raman, Enhanced Spectrometry and StellarNet. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SERS Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SERS Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SERS Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gold

Silver

Other

Global SERS Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SERS Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Other

Global SERS Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global SERS Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SERS Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SERS Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SERS Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies SERS Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HORIBA

Ocean Insight

Hamamatsu Photonics

Mesophotonics

Silmeco

Ato ID

Metrohm Raman

Enhanced Spectrometry

StellarNet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SERS Substrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SERS Substrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SERS Substrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SERS Substrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SERS Substrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SERS Substrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SERS Substrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SERS Substrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SERS Substrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SERS Substrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SERS Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SERS Substrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SERS Substrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SERS Substrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SERS Substrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SERS Substrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SERS Substrate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gold

