News

Assisted Gait Trainer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Assisted Gait Trainer Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

A gait trainer is a wheeled device that assists a person who is unable to walk independently to learn or relearn to walk safely and efficiently as part of gait training.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assisted Gait Trainer in global, including the following market information:

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Assisted Gait Trainer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assisted Gait Trainer market was valued at 198.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 246.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foldable Training Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assisted Gait Trainer include Easy-Walking, Rifton, KANGDA, Yeecon, Zebris, Hocoma, Woodway, ReWalk and Thera-Trainer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assisted Gait Trainer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Foldable Training Device
  • Non-Foldable Trainer Device

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Nursing Home
  • Home

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Easy-Walking
  • Rifton
  • KANGDA
  • Yeecon
  • Zebris
  • Hocoma
  • Woodway
  • ReWalk
  • Thera-Trainer
  • Changzhou Qianjing Rehabilitation
  • Beijing Longxin Medical Technology
  • Reha Technology AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Assisted Gait Trainer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Assisted Gait Trainer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Assisted Gait Trainer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Assisted Gait Trainer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assisted Gait Trainer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Outlook 2022

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Sales Market Report 2021

Assisted Gait Trainer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Cryochambers Market by Type (Individual Units/Cryosauna, Multiple Person Units/Cryochambers), Application (Fitness Center and Beauty Spa, Cryotherapy Centers, Sports Clubs and Athletes Associations, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 23, 2021

Global Pearlescent Pigments Market 2021 Business Development, Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

December 15, 2021

Customer Engagement Software Market to Get a New Boost | Salesforce, Oracle, SAP

December 21, 2021

Dog Wet Food Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | WIK, Nature Bridge, Pedigree

December 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button