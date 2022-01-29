Assisted Gait Trainer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A gait trainer is a wheeled device that assists a person who is unable to walk independently to learn or relearn to walk safely and efficiently as part of gait training.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assisted Gait Trainer in global, including the following market information:

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Assisted Gait Trainer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assisted Gait Trainer market was valued at 198.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 246.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foldable Training Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assisted Gait Trainer include Easy-Walking, Rifton, KANGDA, Yeecon, Zebris, Hocoma, Woodway, ReWalk and Thera-Trainer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assisted Gait Trainer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foldable Training Device

Non-Foldable Trainer Device

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Nursing Home

Home

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Assisted Gait Trainer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Easy-Walking

Rifton

KANGDA

Yeecon

Zebris

Hocoma

Woodway

ReWalk

Thera-Trainer

Changzhou Qianjing Rehabilitation

Beijing Longxin Medical Technology

Reha Technology AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Assisted Gait Trainer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Assisted Gait Trainer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Assisted Gait Trainer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Assisted Gait Trainer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Assisted Gait Trainer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assisted Gait Trainer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assisted Gait Trainer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

