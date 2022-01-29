Polyimide Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide foam is a foam originally designed for NASA by Inspec Foams Inc. under the brand name Solimide. Its primary purposes are as an insulator (such as for rocket fuels) and acoustic damper. Polyimide foam is defined as a foam that is ideal and effective for sound, heat, and cold insulation. Its properties include light weight and resistance to fire. Moreover, it can be formed into diverse shapes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimide Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimide Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyimide Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyimide Foam market was valued at 265.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 352.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Polyimide Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Foam include Boyd Corporation, DuPont, Polymer Technologies, Soundown, Trelleborg, I.S.T, Suzuko and Kangda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimide Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Polyimide Foam

Rigid Polyimide Foam

Global Polyimide Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft and Aerospace

Marine and Submarine

Commercial and Industrial Market

Global Polyimide Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyimide Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boyd Corporation

DuPont

Polymer Technologies

Soundown

Trelleborg

I.S.T

Suzuko

Kangda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyimide Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyimide Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyimide Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyimide Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyimide Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyimide Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyimide Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyimide Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyimide Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyimide Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyimide Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyimide Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

