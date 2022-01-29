Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reinforcement geosynthetics is a geosynthetics that has a reinforcing effect. Geosynthetics are planar products manufactured from polymeric materials (the synthetic) used with soil, rock, or other geotechnical-related material (the geo) as part of a civil engineering project or system. A geosynthetic as a planar product manufactured from a polymeric material used with soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical-related material as an integral part of a civil engineering project, structure, or system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reinforcement Geosynthetics in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-reinforcement-geosynthetics-2022-2028-53

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M sqm)

Global top five Reinforcement Geosynthetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reinforcement Geosynthetics market was valued at 198.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 319.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Geogrids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reinforcement Geosynthetics include TenCate, Low & Bonar PLC, GSE, Propex, Asahi Kasei Advance, Maccaferri, Hanes GEO Components, Tensar Corporation and Tenax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reinforcement Geosynthetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Geogrids

Geocells

High Strength Woven Fabrics

Others

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Slopes & Walls

Embankments Over Soft Soils

Roads and Railways

Others

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reinforcement Geosynthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reinforcement Geosynthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reinforcement Geosynthetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M sqm)

Key companies Reinforcement Geosynthetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TenCate

Low & Bonar PLC

GSE

Propex

Asahi Kasei Advance

Maccaferri

Hanes GEO Components

Tensar Corporation

Tenax

Huesker

ACE Geosynthetics

NAUE

Feicheng Lianyi

Taian Modern Plastic

Shandong Hongxiang New Geo-Material

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-reinforcement-geosynthetics-2022-2028-53

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reinforcement Geosynthetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reinforcement Geosynthetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Reinforcement Geosynthetics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reinforcement Geosynthetics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reinforcement Geosynthetics Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Global and Regional Reinforcement Geosynthetics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027