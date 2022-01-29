Polishing Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polishing Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Polishing Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polishing Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)

Global top five Polishing Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polishing Powder market was valued at 198.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 321.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Ce Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polishing Powder include Solvay, Universal Photonics, Showa Chemical, AMG, RCMPA, Northern Rare Earth Group, Huaming Gona, Jiaxin and Rongruida, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polishing Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polishing Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Polishing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Ce Type

Middle Ce Type

Low Ce Type

Global Polishing Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Polishing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crystal

Display Panels

Flat Glass

Optical Glass

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Polishing Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Polishing Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polishing Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polishing Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polishing Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Polishing Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Universal Photonics

Showa Chemical

AMG

RCMPA

Northern Rare Earth Group

Huaming Gona

Jiaxin

Rongruida

New Century

Grish

Golden Century

Baotou Hailiang

AGC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polishing Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polishing Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polishing Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polishing Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polishing Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polishing Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polishing Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polishing Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polishing Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polishing Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polishing Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polishing Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polishing Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polishing Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polishing Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polishing Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polishing Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

