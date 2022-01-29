Nature Grass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nature Grass in global, including the following market information:

Global Nature Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nature Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)

Global top five Nature Grass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nature Grass market was valued at 5204.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6344.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Season Grass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nature Grass include Bindi Pratopronto s.s., Coon Creek Sod Farms, Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping, Novogreen Csped Natural S.A., Matthies Landwirtschaft, Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base, Tinamba Turf, Coombs Sod Farms and Turffit Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nature Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nature Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Season Grass

Warm Season Grass

Global Nature Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports

Landscape

Global Nature Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Nature Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nature Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nature Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nature Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Key companies Nature Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bindi Pratopronto s.s.

Coon Creek Sod Farms

Chongqing Wanmao Landscaping

Novogreen Csped Natural S.A.

Matthies Landwirtschaft

Luancheng District landscape lawn planting base

Tinamba Turf

Coombs Sod Farms

Turffit Ltd

Bindi Pratopronto Nord

SIS Pitches

Kuypers Graszoden B.V.

Village Green

Raft River Sod

stfoldgress AS

Turf Tek

Twist Brothers Turf

I Love Turf

Anning jiemao lawn plantation

Plantec Soc Agr Srl

Glenview Turf

Australian Seed & Turf Farm

Paradello Vivai Soc. Agr.

Vipra Associates

South Devon Turf

Nordre Gjlstad AS

Buskerud Ferdigplen AS

Shuyang Changjing garden nursery stock farm

Anning Jianyong Lawn Plantation

Shijiazhuang Yuanda lawn planting base

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nature Grass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nature Grass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nature Grass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nature Grass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nature Grass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nature Grass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nature Grass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nature Grass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nature Grass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nature Grass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nature Grass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nature Grass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nature Grass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nature Grass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nature Grass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nature Grass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nature Grass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cold Season Grass

4.1.3 Warm Season Grass

