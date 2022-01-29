Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laminated Steel is a kind of composite material that stick plastic films to cold-rolled steel sheet, it is also a kind of steel deep-processing product. Laminated Steel does not contain harmful substances, the subsequent production process is also very environmentally friendly, and the production cost is lower than the tinplate cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laminated Food and Beverage Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Laminated Food and Beverage Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel market was valued at 1146.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1371 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fusion Method Laminated Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laminated Food and Beverage Steel include Toyo Kohan, NSSMC, Tata steel, JFE, TCC Steel, ThyssenKrupp Steel. and ORG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laminated Food and Beverage Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fusion Method Laminated Steel

Bonding Agent Laminated Steel

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Can

Beverage Can

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laminated Food and Beverage Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laminated Food and Beverage Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laminated Food and Beverage Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Laminated Food and Beverage Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyo Kohan

NSSMC

Tata steel

JFE

TCC Steel

ThyssenKrupp Steel.

ORG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminated Food and Beverage Steel Players in Global Market

