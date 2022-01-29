Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrotropes are used as coupling agents to solubilize the water insoluble and often incompatible functional ingredients of household and institutional cleaning products and personal care products. These hydrotropes are not surfactants but are used to solubilize complex formulations in water. They function to stabilize solutions, modify viscosity and cloud-point, limit low temperature phase separation and reduce foam.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Cleaning Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market was valued at 18050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrotropes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals include BASF, Akzonobel, DuPont, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group and Ecolab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrotropes

D-limonene

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Akzonobel

DuPont

Solvay SA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lonza Group

Ecolab

Stepan

Diversey

Bluemoon

Liby

Pangkam

