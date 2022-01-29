Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrotropes are used as coupling agents to solubilize the water insoluble and often incompatible functional ingredients of household and institutional cleaning products and personal care products. These hydrotropes are not surfactants but are used to solubilize complex formulations in water. They function to stabilize solutions, modify viscosity and cloud-point, limit low temperature phase separation and reduce foam.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Industrial Cleaning Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market was valued at 18050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrotropes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals include BASF, Akzonobel, DuPont, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group and Ecolab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrotropes
- D-limonene
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Building Service
- Commercial Laundry
- Vehicle Cleaning
- Industrial Cleaning
- Others
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Cleaning Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Akzonobel
- DuPont
- Solvay SA
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- Huntsman Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Lonza Group
- Ecolab
- Stepan
- Diversey
- Bluemoon
- Liby
- Pangkam
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Companies
