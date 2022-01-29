Calibration Gas Mixture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A calibration gas is a reference gas or gas mixture used as comparative standard in the calibration of analytical instruments, like gas analysers or gas detectors. Therefore, a calibration gas has to be of a precisely defined nature or composition, like zero gas or span gas, for example 500 ppm carbon monoxide in nitrogen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Calibration Gas Mixture in global, including the following market information:
- Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M L)
- Global top five Calibration Gas Mixture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Calibration Gas Mixture market was valued at 674.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 953 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UHP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Calibration Gas Mixture include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Iwatani Corporation and MATHESON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Calibration Gas Mixture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- UHP
- Special Application Gas Mixtures
- High End Gas Mixtures
- EPA Protocol
- Others
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Use
- Science and Research
- Other
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Calibration Gas Mixture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Calibration Gas Mixture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Calibration Gas Mixture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M L)
- Key companies Calibration Gas Mixture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Air Liquide
- Linde Group
- Praxair
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso
- Messer Group
- Iwatani Corporation
- MATHESON
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Calibration Gas Mixture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Calibration Gas Mixture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Calibration Gas Mixture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Calibration Gas Mixture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calibration Gas Mixture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Calibration Gas Mixture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calibration Gas Mixture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calibration Gas Mixture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calibration Gas Mixture Companies
