Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ophthalmic surgery involves procedures performed on the eye(s) to help correct vision due to cataracts or glaucoma. To help restrict movement of the patient’s head and maintain proper positioning during procedures, ophthalmic surgical table and related equipment are frequently used.
Ophthalmic surgical table is also used for Common reasons to seek care an ENT surgeon include ailments of the ears, nose or throat such as sinus pain, sore throat, congestions, airway blockage, headaches and drainage or trauma.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmic Operating Tables in global, including the following market information:
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Ophthalmic Operating Tables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ophthalmic Operating Tables market was valued at 413.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 627.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Operating Tables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmic Operating Tables include Skytron, STERIS, Medifa-Hesse GmbH, Merivaara, MS Westfalia GmbH, Doge Medical, Perlong Medical Equipment and Ningbo Tec Hart Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ophthalmic Operating Tables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Operating Tables
- Hydraulic Operating Tables
- Electro-hydraulic Operating Tables
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ophthalmic Operating Tables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ophthalmic Operating Tables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ophthalmic Operating Tables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Ophthalmic Operating Tables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Skytron
- STERIS
- Medifa-Hesse GmbH
- Merivaara
- MS Westfalia GmbH
- Doge Medical
- Perlong Medical Equipment
- Ningbo Tec Hart Medical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ophthalmic Operating Tables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmic Operating Tables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ophthalmic Operating Tables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmic Operating Tables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophthalmic Operating Tables Companies
